Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.52

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and traded as low as $17.12. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 4,620 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hang Seng Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.7622 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

