H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

NYSE FUL traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.80. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.28.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $323,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $975,750. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 49.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after buying an additional 181,325 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

