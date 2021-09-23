Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $615.06 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will report sales of $615.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $613.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $616.18 million. Guess? reported sales of $569.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Guess? by 24.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Guess? by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Guess? by 2,480.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 59,051 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Guess? by 391.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 121,659 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guess? by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after buying an additional 61,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

GES stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.86. 1,132,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,229. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. Guess? has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -642.86%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

