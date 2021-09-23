GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GTBP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of GTBP stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. GT Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $152.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.34.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GT Biopharma will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GT Biopharma by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

