Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 174,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 10.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter worth $495,000. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVAL opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0212 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

