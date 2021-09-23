Gritstone bio’s (GRTS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gritstone bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Shares of GRTS stock opened at $11.34 on Monday. Gritstone bio has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $560.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.25. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a negative net margin of 157.14%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 100.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the second quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 67.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.