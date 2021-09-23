Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$2.25 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE GPR opened at C$0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$210.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.53 and a 12-month high of C$1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.83.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$64.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

