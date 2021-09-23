Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$97.78.

TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$93.20 on Monday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$71.66 and a one year high of C$94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market cap of C$6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$89.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$83.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

