Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Short Interest Update

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GORO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.51 million, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.72. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 0.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Resource during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

