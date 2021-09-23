Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Gap Up to $313.12

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $313.12, but opened at $324.58. Globant shares last traded at $323.59, with a volume of 386 shares traded.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.
The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.17.
Globant Company Profile (NYSE:GLOB)
Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.