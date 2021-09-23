Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Gap Up to $313.12

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $313.12, but opened at $324.58. Globant shares last traded at $323.59, with a volume of 386 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Globant by 101.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,480,000 after buying an additional 47,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,139,000 after buying an additional 101,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

