Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Global X E-commerce ETF worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBIZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF during the first quarter worth about $386,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X E-commerce ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:EBIZ opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $37.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.