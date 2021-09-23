Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,779,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,568 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $590.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.63.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

