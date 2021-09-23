Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) versus Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Critical Survey

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Greenbrook TMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 42.87% 11.81% 6.54% Greenbrook TMS N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Global Cord Blood and Greenbrook TMS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenbrook TMS 0 0 3 0 3.00

Greenbrook TMS has a consensus price target of $16.13, indicating a potential upside of 117.91%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Greenbrook TMS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Greenbrook TMS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 3.16 $77.57 million N/A N/A Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 2.76 -$29.66 million ($2.32) -3.19

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Greenbrook TMS.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Greenbrook TMS on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc. engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.