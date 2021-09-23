GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $39.28 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,512,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,944 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,034 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,761,000 after buying an additional 526,006 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,086,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,839,000 after acquiring an additional 418,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,822,000 after acquiring an additional 298,300 shares in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

