Georgia Erbez Acquires 10,300 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) CFO Georgia Erbez purchased 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HARP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. 359,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,449. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 million. Analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 228,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 12,816.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 211,342 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.