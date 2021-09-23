Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Trading Up 0.5%

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 736 ($9.62) and last traded at GBX 733 ($9.58). Approximately 552,897 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 355,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 729 ($9.52).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GEN shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 653 ($8.53) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 698.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

In other Genuit Group news, insider Glen Sabin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.33), for a total value of £474,600 ($620,067.94).

Genuit Group Company Profile (LON:GEN)

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.