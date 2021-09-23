Gentex Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Gentex in a report released on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

GNTX opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

