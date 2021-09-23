Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GENI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Genius Sports stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,649. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.37. Genius Sports has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $242,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

