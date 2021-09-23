Geneva Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,125 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $203,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 19.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 467,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $86,282,000 after acquiring an additional 76,435 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 17,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.19.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.18. 163,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,619,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

