Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Kerry Knoll Purchases 50,000 Shares

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Kerry Knoll acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,567,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,497,146.40.

Kerry Knoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Kerry Knoll purchased 40,000 shares of Generation Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$31,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kerry Knoll purchased 80,000 shares of Generation Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$64,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Kerry Knoll purchased 30,000 shares of Generation Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$26,400.00.

GENM stock opened at C$0.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.94. The company has a market cap of C$100.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31. Generation Mining Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.43 and a twelve month high of C$1.23.

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. It primarily holds 80.7% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

