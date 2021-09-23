Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

GNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

NYSE:GNK opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.18 million, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 146,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $2,623,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $85,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 923,739 shares of company stock worth $16,667,820 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.