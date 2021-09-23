GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $11.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. GCM Grosvenor has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.06.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,857 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter valued at about $732,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after buying an additional 188,559 shares in the last quarter. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.