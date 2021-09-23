G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

Shares of GIII traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.29.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

