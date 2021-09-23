FY2022 Earnings Estimate for MiMedx Group, Inc. Issued By Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for MiMedx Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. MiMedx Group has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $689.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

