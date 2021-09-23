Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Critical Review

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Futu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets N/A N/A N/A Futu 44.47% 20.44% 2.52%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Robinhood Markets and Futu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 1 5 7 0 2.46 Futu 0 2 4 0 2.67

Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus price target of $53.53, suggesting a potential upside of 14.18%. Futu has a consensus price target of $194.30, suggesting a potential upside of 102.43%. Given Futu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Futu is more favorable than Robinhood Markets.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Futu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 41.83 $7.45 million N/A N/A Futu $427.02 million 32.65 $170.96 million $1.31 73.27

Futu has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.2% of Futu shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Futu beats Robinhood Markets on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

