Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FRU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ci Capital boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.33.

Shares of TSE:FRU traded up C$0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.86. 1,017,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,435. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$3.37 and a one year high of C$10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$44.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

