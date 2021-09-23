Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLLV. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLLV opened at $47.69 on Thursday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53.

