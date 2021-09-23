Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fortive is benefiting from strength of the Fortive Business System. Additionally, strength across the portfolio, led by Fluke and Tektronix, is contributing well to top-line growth. Both Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies segments are persistently performing well. This remains a positive. The company recently completed the acquisition of ServiceChannel and thereby strengthened the SaaS portfolio. It expects that the acquisition will generate higher profits in the current quarter. This remains another positive. Further, growing new customer logo wins and recurring bookings are tailwinds. Yet, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic are concerns for the company. Further, increased spending remains a serious risk. It is to be noted that the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Fortive alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

FTV stock opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.68. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,312,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,539,000 after purchasing an additional 80,429 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 66,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 116,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.