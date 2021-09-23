Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.01.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,471 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,870,000 after acquiring an additional 77,477 shares during the period. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

