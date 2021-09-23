Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,699 ($22.20) and last traded at GBX 1,670 ($21.82). 29,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 42,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,650 ($21.56).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,551.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,328.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of £962.64 million and a PE ratio of 45.73.

Focusrite Company Profile (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.