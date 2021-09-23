FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.16 and last traded at $50.05. Approximately 51,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 59,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYGV. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $579,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 135.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 113.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 21.9% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter.

