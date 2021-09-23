First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.27% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,489,000. CX Institutional grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 147,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 107,911 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 735.5% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 78,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 69,317 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 544.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 61,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 31,376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $46.95 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $48.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40.

