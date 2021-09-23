First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.14 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce $118.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.80 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $116.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $471.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.84 million to $475.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $497.94 million, with estimates ranging from $474.02 million to $526.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

Shares of FR traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $53.83. 832,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

