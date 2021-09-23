First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of FCRD stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The company has a market cap of $131.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.69.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 108.62%. The company had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCRD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 129.9% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 481,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $192,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

