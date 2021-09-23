First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Shares Down 5.8%

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $20.97. 5,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 478,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Advantage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,725,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,836,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,447,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Advantage Company Profile (NYSE:FA)
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
