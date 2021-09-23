First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Shares Down 5.8%

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $20.97. 5,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 478,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Advantage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Get First Advantage alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,725,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,836,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,447,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Advantage Company Profile (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.