FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Research Coverage Started at Rowe

Research analysts at Rowe began coverage on shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price target on the stock. Rowe’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FinVolution Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.87.

NYSE FINV opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.01.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 981,619 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,686,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 472,809 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in FinVolution Group by 6,886.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,483,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,468,000 after buying an additional 2,447,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FinVolution Group by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after buying an additional 644,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in FinVolution Group by 2,883.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 882,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

