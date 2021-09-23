Financial Survey: Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) versus AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) and AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and AutoWeb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -25.31% -29.87% -11.62% AutoWeb -1.92% -8.13% -3.33%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Momentive Global and AutoWeb, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 AutoWeb 0 0 2 0 3.00

Momentive Global currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.66%. AutoWeb has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 82.69%. Given AutoWeb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than Momentive Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of AutoWeb shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of AutoWeb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Momentive Global and AutoWeb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $375.61 million 7.49 -$91.58 million ($0.65) -29.32 AutoWeb $76.57 million 0.46 -$6.82 million ($0.52) -5.00

AutoWeb has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AutoWeb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AutoWeb has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AutoWeb beats Momentive Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc. engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles. The company offers the WebLeads+ and Payment Pro and other Leads program for sale transactions. AutoWeb was founded by John C. Bedrosian and Peter R. Ellis in January 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

