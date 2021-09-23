Financial Review: CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) versus Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get CannaSys alerts:

This table compares CannaSys and Exela Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.22 -$178.53 million ($3.66) -0.55

CannaSys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares CannaSys and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaSys N/A N/A N/A Exela Technologies -14.49% N/A -15.54%

Volatility and Risk

CannaSys has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CannaSys and Exela Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A Exela Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Exela Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.00%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than CannaSys.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of CannaSys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of Exela Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exela Technologies beats CannaSys on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CannaSys Company Profile

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

Receive News & Ratings for CannaSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.