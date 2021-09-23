Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 25.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,739 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,197,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,978,000 after purchasing an additional 405,605 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,719,000 after purchasing an additional 146,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,303,000 after purchasing an additional 351,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,168 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $45.43 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

