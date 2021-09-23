Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) by 36.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIDI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 83.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

FIDI opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $21.97.

