FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Sees Large Volume Increase

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 134,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,377,163 shares.The stock last traded at $229.68 and had previously closed at $229.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus decreased their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.92.

Get FedEx alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.37 and its 200-day moving average is $284.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 980.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $161,210,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.