FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

FDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on FedEx from $397.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $335.29.

Shares of FDX opened at $229.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx has a 1 year low of $228.98 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in FedEx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FedEx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after purchasing an additional 231,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

