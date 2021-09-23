Fear NFTs (FEAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.31 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00072100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00114342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00165740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,740.79 or 0.99848298 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.89 or 0.06969366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $350.22 or 0.00781596 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.