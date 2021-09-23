Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Fanuc stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 361,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,302. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fanuc had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Fanuc Company Profile

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

