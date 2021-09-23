Falcon Project Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Falcon Project has a market cap of $2.56 million and $49,144.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00073282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00114308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.91 or 0.00169679 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.44 or 0.07025511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,156.97 or 1.00026118 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.53 or 0.00796310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

