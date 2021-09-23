extraDNA (XDNA) Achieves Market Cap of $436,097.22

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $436,097.22 and $159,144.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,440.01 or 0.99765838 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00091285 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009012 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.80 or 0.00796462 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.02 or 0.00401965 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.45 or 0.00269750 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002228 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004849 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

