Expanse Reaches Market Cap of $972,712.58 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. Expanse has a total market cap of $972,712.58 and $5,259.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,525.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.50 or 0.07052167 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.68 or 0.00369161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.55 or 0.01248797 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00117207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.57 or 0.00550413 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.88 or 0.00567214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.52 or 0.00336623 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

