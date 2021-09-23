eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $548,750.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $548,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $567,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $630,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $565,125.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $535,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $7,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $445,750.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00.

EXPI traded up $4.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.18. 1,386,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,924. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.15 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPI. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of eXp World by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 58,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 32,362 shares during the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

