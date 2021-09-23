Evedo 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.46 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges. Evedo has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00056451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.58 or 0.00133132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00012836 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00045184 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

EVED is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,441,339 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.