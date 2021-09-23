Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Price Reaches $3.19 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for about $3.19 or 0.00007127 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $35.79 million and $4.44 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,207,217 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

